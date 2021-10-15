U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded by Raymond James – 3 stars to Underperform

U.S. Bancorp stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. U.S. Bancorp Downgraded by Raymond James – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Underperform. The analysts previously had rating of Market Perform.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp traded down -$0.59 on Thursday, reaching $59.49. 3442812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5920584. Shares of U.S. Bancorp were trading at $59.49 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.53.U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $63.00. While on yearly highs and lows, U.S. Bancorp's today has traded high as $60.38 and has touched $59.03 on the downward trend.

U.S. Bancorp Earnings and What to expect:

U.S. Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm earned $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Its revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year ($4.67 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Earnings for U.S. Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.60% in the coming year, from $5.00 to $4.52 per share.

Earnings for U.S. Bancorp are expected to decrease by -9.60% in the coming year, from $5.00 to $4.52 per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of U.S. Bancorp is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. U.S. Bancorp has a PEG Ratio of 1.71. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. U.S. Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 1.90. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $61.01 And 5 day price change is -$2.31 (-3.71%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,264,508. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $60.22 and 20 day price change is $3.01 (5.28%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,860,152. 50 day moving average is $58.19 and 50 day price change is $4.21 ( 7.54%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 5,202,563. 200 day moving average is $55.53 and 200 day price change is $13.87 (30.05%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 6,476,168.

Other owners latest trading in U.S. Bancorp :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 7,582 which equates to market value of $0.45M and appx 0.00% owners of U.S. Bancorp

On 10/15/2021 shares held by DNB Asset Management AS were 292,716 which equates to market value of $17.40M and appx 0.10% owners of U.S. Bancorp

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 88,246 which equates to market value of $5.25M and appx 0.10% owners of U.S. Bancorp

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 73.80% for U.S. Bancorp

