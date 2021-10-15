Umpqua (UMPQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Umpqua stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Umpqua Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Umpqua traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 0 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1979640. Shares of Umpqua were trading at $20.32 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33.Umpqua has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $21.31. While on yearly highs and lows, Umpqua's today has traded high as $20.66 and has touched $20.24 on the downward trend.

Umpqua Earnings and What to expect:

Umpqua last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Earnings for Umpqua are expected to decrease by -8.42% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.74 per share. Umpqua has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. Umpqua will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 21st at 1:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4277385”.

Earnings for Umpqua are expected to decrease by -8.42% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $1.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 8.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of Umpqua is 8.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. Umpqua has a P/B Ratio of 1.65. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Umpqua (UMPQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $20.46 And 5 day price change is -$0.53 (-2.54%) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,415,260. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $20.16 and 20 day price change is $0.93 (4.80%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,304,320. 50 day moving average is $19.84 and 50 day price change is $1.49 ( 7.91%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,752,258. 200 day moving average is $18.33 and 200 day price change is $5.49 (37.02%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,576,721.

Other owners latest trading in Umpqua :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 793,023 which equates to market value of $16.06M and appx 0.60% owners of Umpqua

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC were 433,041 which equates to market value of $8.77M and appx 2.20% owners of Umpqua

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Private Capital Group LLC were 6,111 which equates to market value of $0.12M and appx 0.00% owners of Umpqua

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 87.79% for Umpqua

