United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded by Argus – 2 stars to Buy

United States Steel stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. United States Steel Upgraded by Argus – 2 stars on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of United States Steel traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 23503036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21989997. Shares of United States Steel were trading at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.United States Steel has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $30.57. While on yearly highs and lows, United States Steel's today has traded high as $22.88 and has touched $21.93 on the downward trend.

United States Steel Earnings and What to expect:

United States Steel last issued its earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. United States Steel has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year ($3.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. Earnings for United States Steel are expected to decrease by -60.40% in the coming year, from $11.87 to $4.70 per share. United States Steel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. United States Steel will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21998196”.

The P/E ratio of United States Steel is 7.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of United States Steel is 7.38, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 16.49. United States Steel has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $21.54 And 5 day price change is $1.66 (7.99%) with average volume for 5 day average is 17,818,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $21.80 and 20 day price change is -$2.95 (-11.62%) and average 20 day moving volume is 24,515,105. 50 day moving average is $24.88 and 50 day price change is -$2.80 ( -11.09%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 20,967,734. 200 day moving average is $23.03 and 200 day price change is $6.00 (36.50%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 21,794,918.

Other owners latest trading in United States Steel :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 52,738 which equates to market value of $1.16M and appx 0.00% owners of United States Steel

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. were 47,487 which equates to market value of $1.04M and appx 0.10% owners of United States Steel

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 11,625 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of United States Steel

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.32% for United States Steel

