Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Vermilion Energy stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vermilion Energy Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Vermilion Energy traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $10.98. 2140526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2745289. Shares of Vermilion Energy were trading at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $11.47. While on yearly highs and lows, Vermilion Energy's today has traded high as $11.02 and has touched $10.73 on the downward trend.

Vermilion Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Vermilion Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm earned $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265 million. Vermilion Energy has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year ($4.06 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. Earnings for Vermilion Energy are expected to decrease by -64.65% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $1.11 per share. Vermilion Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021.

Earnings for Vermilion Energy are expected to decrease by -64.65% in the coming year, from $3.14 to $1.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is 2.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Vermilion Energy is 2.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 18.18. Vermilion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.90 And 5 day price change is $0.03 (0.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,387,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $9.68 and 20 day price change is $3.19 (40.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,095,085. 50 day moving average is $7.94 and 50 day price change is $4.13 ( 60.29%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,526,922. 200 day moving average is $7.28 and 200 day price change is $6.65 (1.5358) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,377,381.

Other owners latest trading in Vermilion Energy :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC were 134,541 which equates to market value of $1.33M and appx 0.20% owners of Vermilion Energy

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC were 256,711 which equates to market value of $2.54M and appx 1.00% owners of Vermilion Energy

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 63,679 which equates to market value of $0.56M and appx 0.10% owners of Vermilion Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 17.67% for Vermilion Energy

