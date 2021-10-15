Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Village Farms International stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Village Farms International Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Sell. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Village Farms International traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.11. 466394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537109. Shares of Village Farms International were trading at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $20.32. While on yearly highs and lows, Village Farms International’s today has traded high as $8.21 and has touched $8.01 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Village Farms International Earnings and What to expect:

Village Farms International last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.03. The company earned $70.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. Village Farms International has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year (($0.04) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Village Farms International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.31 per share. Village Farms International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Village Farms International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.07) to $0.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Village Farms International is -202.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Village Farms International is -202.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Village Farms International has a P/B Ratio of 2.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $7.96 And 5 day price change is $0.03 (0.37%) with average volume for 5 day average is 513,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $8.26 and 20 day price change is -$0.70 (-7.95%) and average 20 day moving volume is 541,870. 50 day moving average is $8.88 and 50 day price change is -$1.22 ( -13.08%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 704,488. 200 day moving average is $11.19 and 200 day price change is -$1.91 (-19.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,746,605.

Other owners latest trading in Village Farms International :

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 422,373 which equates to market value of $4.52M and appx 0.00% owners of Village Farms International

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 246,649 which equates to market value of $2.64M and appx 0.00% owners of Village Farms International

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Bank of America Corp DE were 83,651 which equates to market value of $0.90M and appx 0.00% owners of Village Farms International

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 25.13% for Village Farms International

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING