VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VirTra stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. VirTra Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of VirTra traded down -$2.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.15. 1355037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175877. Shares of VirTra were trading at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.VirTra has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.19. While on yearly highs and lows, VirTra's today has traded high as $11.61 and has touched $9.06 on the downward trend.

VirTra Earnings and What to expect:

VirTra last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. VirTra has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year ($0.45 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. Earnings for VirTra are expected to grow by 23.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.37 per share. VirTra has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for VirTra are expected to grow by 23.33% in the coming year, from $0.30 to $0.37 per share. The P/E ratio of VirTra is 20.36, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of VirTra is 20.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 21.84. VirTra has a PEG Ratio of 0.76. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. VirTra has a P/B Ratio of 6.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $10.93 And 5 day price change is -$1.99 (-17.82%) with average volume for 5 day average is 459,580. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $10.30 and 20 day price change is $0.01 (0.16%) and average 20 day moving volume is 253,920. 50 day moving average is $8.87 and 50 day price change is $2.01 ( 28.22%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 189,078. 200 day moving average is $6.45 and 200 day price change is $5.56 (155.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,057,384.

Other owners latest trading in VirTra :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 13,678 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of VirTra

On 8/16/2021 shares held by State Street Corp were 14,500 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of VirTra

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. were 18,724 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.00% owners of VirTra

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 8.92% for VirTra

