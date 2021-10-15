VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VistaGen Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. VistaGen Therapeutics Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 619998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1116654. Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics were trading at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $3.55. While on yearly highs and lows, VistaGen Therapeutics's today has traded high as $2.55 and has touched $2.49 on the downward trend.

VistaGen Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

VistaGen Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business earned $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. VistaGen Therapeutics has generated ($0.49) earnings per share over the last year (($0.36) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VistaGen Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.22) to ($0.34) per share. VistaGen Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of VistaGen Therapeutics is -6.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VistaGen Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.50 And 5 day price change is -$0.09 (-3.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 714,180. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.70 and 20 day price change is -$0.42 (-14.38%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,194,195. 50 day moving average is $2.82 and 50 day price change is -$0.14 ( -5.30%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,039,674. 200 day moving average is $2.53 and 200 day price change is $1.00 (0.6667) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,524,521.

Other owners latest trading in VistaGen Therapeutics :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC were 19,860 which equates to market value of $54K and appx 0.00% owners of VistaGen Therapeutics

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 12,064 which equates to market value of $38K and appx 0.00% owners of VistaGen Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 209,513 which equates to market value of $0.66M and appx 0.00% owners of VistaGen Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 64.04% for VistaGen Therapeutics

