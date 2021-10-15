Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Viveve Medical stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Viveve Medical Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Viveve Medical traded down -$0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 96276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801493. Shares of Viveve Medical were trading at $2.26 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $6.78. While on yearly highs and lows, Viveve Medical's today has traded high as $2.34 and has touched $2.24 on the downward trend.

Viveve Medical Earnings and What to expect:

Viveve Medical last released its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company earned $1.65 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Viveve Medical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.36) to ($1.69) per share. Viveve Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Viveve Medical has a P/B Ratio of 0.70. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $2.18 And 5 day price change is $0.16 (7.62%) with average volume for 5 day average is 171,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.28 and 20 day price change is -$0.08 (-3.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,126,470. 50 day moving average is $2.41 and 50 day price change is -$0.24 ( -9.67%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 569,266. 200 day moving average is $2.97 and 200 day price change is -$2.19 (-49.21%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 912,123.

Other owners latest trading in Viveve Medical :

On 8/18/2021 shares held by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. were 60,000 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Viveve Medical

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Citadel Advisors LLC were 17,867 which equates to market value of $53K and appx 0.00% owners of Viveve Medical

On 8/16/2021 shares held by State Street Corp were 54,708 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Viveve Medical

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 6.45% for Viveve Medical

