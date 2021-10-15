Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Vivos Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Vivos Therapeutics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.68. 145247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345939. Shares of Vivos Therapeutics were trading at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82.Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.41. While on yearly highs and lows, Vivos Therapeutics's today has traded high as $3.84 and has touched $3.60 on the downward trend.

Vivos Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

Vivos Therapeutics last posted its earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Vivos Therapeutics has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Vivos Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to ($0.50) per share. Vivos Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $3.65 And 5 day price change is -$0.05 (-1.34%) with average volume for 5 day average is 127,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $4.03 and 20 day price change is -$0.97 (-20.86%) and average 20 day moving volume is 259,845. 50 day moving average is $4.23 and 50 day price change is $0.84 ( 29.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,136,052. 200 day moving average is $5.82 and 200 day price change is -$2.85 (-43.64%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,210,313.

Other owners latest trading in Vivos Therapeutics :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Walleye Capital LLC were 150,000 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Vivos Therapeutics

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Millennium Management LLC were 13,169 which equates to market value of $65K and appx 0.00% owners of Vivos Therapeutics

On 8/16/2021 shares held by WMS Partners LLC were 16,667 which equates to market value of $0.15M and appx 0.00% owners of Vivos Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 10.29% for Vivos Therapeutics

