VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

VYNE Therapeutics stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. VYNE Therapeutics Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics traded down -$0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.27. 259426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568626. Shares of VYNE Therapeutics were trading at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66.VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $13.20. While on yearly highs and lows, VYNE Therapeutics's today has traded high as $1.35 and has touched $1.26 on the downward trend.

VYNE Therapeutics Earnings and What to expect:

VYNE Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics has generated ($7.88) earnings per share over the last year (($1.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.68) per share. VYNE Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for VYNE Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of VYNE Therapeutics is -0.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. VYNE Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1.27 And 5 day price change is unch (unch) with average volume for 5 day average is 283,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $1.37 and 20 day price change is -$0.30 (-19.11%) and average 20 day moving volume is 519,780. 50 day moving average is $1.63 and 50 day price change is -$1.40 ( -52.43%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 829,830. 200 day moving average is $4.66 and 200 day price change is -$5.09 (-80.03%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,312,460.

Other owners latest trading in VYNE Therapeutics :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Deltec Asset Management LLC were 30,000 which equates to market value of $42K and appx 0.00% owners of VYNE Therapeutics

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans were 59,884 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of VYNE Therapeutics

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 203,075 which equates to market value of $0.71M and appx 0.00% owners of VYNE Therapeutics

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 35.45% for VYNE Therapeutics

