WEC Energy Group (WEC) Upgraded by Bank of America Co. – 3 stars to Neutral

WEC Energy Group stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. WEC Energy Group Upgraded by Bank of America Co. – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Underperform.

Shares of WEC Energy Group traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $90.10. 303639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1024488. Shares of WEC Energy Group were trading at $90.10 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $92.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.62.WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $106.85. While on yearly highs and lows, WEC Energy Group's today has traded high as $90.57 and has touched $89.49 on the downward trend.

WEC Energy Group Earnings and What to expect:

WEC Energy Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has generated $3.79 earnings per share over the last year ($4.08 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Earnings for WEC Energy Group are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $4.31 per share. WEC Energy Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021.

Earnings for WEC Energy Group are expected to grow by 6.42% in the coming year, from $4.05 to $4.31 per share. The P/E ratio of WEC Energy Group is 22.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of WEC Energy Group is 22.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 14.29. WEC Energy Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. WEC Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.67. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

WEC Energy Group (WEC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $88.79 And 5 day price change is $1.09 (1.23%) with average volume for 5 day average is 774,967. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $89.31 and 20 day price change is -$0.85 (-0.94%) and average 20 day moving volume is 951,547. 50 day moving average is $92.87 and 50 day price change is -$6.58 ( -6.82%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 935,031. 200 day moving average is $91.62 and 200 day price change is -$0.65 (-0.72%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,190,905.

Other owners latest trading in WEC Energy Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 26,668 which equates to market value of $2.35M and appx 0.10% owners of WEC Energy Group

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 16,770 which equates to market value of $1.48M and appx 0.00% owners of WEC Energy Group

On 10/14/2021 shares held by TIAA FSB were 13,874 which equates to market value of $1.22M and appx 0.00% owners of WEC Energy Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 72.87% for WEC Energy Group

