Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to Neutral

Western Digital stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Western Digital Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Neutral. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Western Digital traded up $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $56.55. 3437368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3002160. Shares of Western Digital were trading at $56.55 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average is $64.85.Western Digital has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $78.19. While on yearly highs and lows, Western Digital's today has traded high as $57.06 and has touched $54.52 on the downward trend.

Western Digital Earnings and What to expect:

Western Digital last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The firm earned $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Digital has generated $3.74 earnings per share over the last year ($2.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 30.94% in the coming year, from $9.73 to $12.74 per share. Western Digital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021.

Earnings for Western Digital are expected to grow by 30.94% in the coming year, from $9.73 to $12.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is 21.75, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.11. The P/E ratio of Western Digital is 21.75, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.65. Western Digital has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $55.54 And 5 day price change is -$0.84 (-1.46%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,811,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $56.75 and 20 day price change is -$1.73 (-2.97%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,735,810. 50 day moving average is $59.83 and 50 day price change is -$8.39 ( -12.92%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,979,294. 200 day moving average is $64.85 and 200 day price change is $8.26 (17.10%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,365,015.

Other owners latest trading in Western Digital :

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. were 10,340 which equates to market value of $0.40M and appx 0.00% owners of Western Digital

On 10/13/2021 shares held by IFM Investors Pty Ltd were 40,261 which equates to market value of $2.27M and appx 0.00% owners of Western Digital

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Arden Trust Co were 27,860 which equates to market value of $1.57M and appx 0.30% owners of Western Digital

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 79.17% for Western Digital

