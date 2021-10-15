Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Wingstop stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Wingstop Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of Wingstop traded up $5.61 on Thursday, reaching $174.23. 434969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297077. Shares of Wingstop were trading at $174.23 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200 day moving average is $152.12.Wingstop has a 12 month low of $169.03 and a 12 month high of $187.35. While on yearly highs and lows, Wingstop's today has traded high as $175.55 and has touched $169.03 on the downward trend.

Wingstop Earnings and What to expect:

Wingstop last released its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. Wingstop has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year ($0.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.4. Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 28.19% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.91 per share. Wingstop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Wingstop will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 866-813-9403 with passcode “161173”.

Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 28.19% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.91 per share. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 183.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 183.40, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 21.64. Wingstop has a PEG Ratio of 11.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $165.02 And 5 day price change is $13.60 (8.47%) with average volume for 5 day average is 336,020. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $170.76 and 20 day price change is -$10.52 (-5.69%) and average 20 day moving volume is 312,985. 50 day moving average is $172.10 and 50 day price change is -$1.71 ( -0.97%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 273,674. 200 day moving average is $152.12 and 200 day price change is $35.73 (25.80%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 417,138.

Other owners latest trading in Wingstop :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 2,010 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Wingstop

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc were 6,244 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.50% owners of Wingstop

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 7,600 which equates to market value of $1.25M and appx 0.00% owners of Wingstop

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Wingstop

