Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Wipro stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Wipro Upgraded by Morgan Stanley on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Equal Weight. The analysts previously had rating of Underweight.

Shares of Wipro traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 2704642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2122332. Shares of Wipro were trading at $9.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.Wipro has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.80. While on yearly highs and lows, Wipro's today has traded high as $9.80 and has touched $9.62 on the downward trend.

Wipro Earnings and What to expect:

Wipro last posted its earnings results on October 12th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year ($0.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.9. Earnings for Wipro are expected to grow by 6.90% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.31 per share. Wipro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Wipro is 34.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.12. The P/E ratio of Wipro is 34.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 41.65. Wipro has a PEG Ratio of 3.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Wipro has a P/B Ratio of 7.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $9.18 And 5 day price change is $0.84 (9.42%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,014,080. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $9.14 and 20 day price change is $0.29 (3.06%) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,291,350. 50 day moving average is $9.12 and 50 day price change is $1.23 ( 14.42%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,996,516. 200 day moving average is $7.61 and 200 day price change is $4.17 (74.60%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,934,669.

Other owners latest trading in Wipro :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Ritholtz Wealth Management were 103,008 which equates to market value of $0.91M and appx 0.10% owners of Wipro

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Veriti Management LLC were 69,318 which equates to market value of $0.61M and appx 0.10% owners of Wipro

On 10/7/2021 shares held by CAPROCK Group Inc. were 11,005 which equates to market value of $97K and appx 0.00% owners of Wipro

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 2.28% for Wipro

