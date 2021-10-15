Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Xenetic Biosciences stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Xenetic Biosciences Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Buy.

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.87. 195812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803037. Shares of Xenetic Biosciences were trading at $1.87 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Xenetic Biosciences's today has traded high as $1.90 and has touched $1.86 on the downward trend.

Xenetic Biosciences Earnings and What to expect:

Xenetic Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Xenetic Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Xenetic Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.37) per share. Xenetic Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Xenetic Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 1.34. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $1.90 And 5 day price change is $0.02 (1.08%) with average volume for 5 day average is 534,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $2.04 and 20 day price change is -$0.47 (-20.09%) and average 20 day moving volume is 920,000. 50 day moving average is $2.63 and 50 day price change is -$1.53 ( -45.00%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,841,608. 200 day moving average is $2.43 and 200 day price change is -$0.20 (-9.66%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,544,489.

Other owners latest trading in Xenetic Biosciences :

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Citadel Advisors LLC were 51,206 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Xenetic Biosciences

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Renaissance Technologies LLC were 141,221 which equates to market value of $0.29M and appx 0.00% owners of Xenetic Biosciences

On 8/13/2021 shares held by Geode Capital Management LLC were 50,510 which equates to market value of $0.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Xenetic Biosciences

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 4.87% for Xenetic Biosciences

