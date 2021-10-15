Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Xometry stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Xometry Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research on 10/14/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Hold. The analysts previously had rating of Sell.

Shares of Xometry traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $58.99. 189081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276239. Shares of Xometry were trading at $58.99 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Xometry has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $97.57. While on yearly highs and lows, Xometry's today has traded high as $63.63 and has touched $58.92 on the downward trend.

Xometry Earnings and What to expect:

Xometry last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.16. The firm earned $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. Xometry has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Xometry are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.67) to ($0.81) per share. Xometry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $57.46 And 5 day price change is $2.16 (3.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 150,940. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $57.07 and 20 day price change is -$8.07 (-12.03%) and average 20 day moving volume is 285,135. 50 day moving average is $65.96 and 50 day price change is -$19.56 ( -24.90%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 230,120. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Xometry :

On 9/24/2021 shares held by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC were 135,000 which equates to market value of $11.80M and appx 0.10% owners of Xometry

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 48,934 which equates to market value of $4.28M and appx 0.00% owners of Xometry

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 6,668 which equates to market value of $0.58M and appx 0.00% owners of Xometry

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 38.47% for Xometry

