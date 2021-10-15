XP (XP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

XP stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. XP Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Overweight. The analysts previously had rating of Neutral.

Shares of XP traded down -$0.90 on Thursday, reaching $34.10. 12723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3683267. Shares of XP were trading at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.XP has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $53.08. While on yearly highs and lows, XP's today has traded high as $35.82 and has touched $34.00 on the downward trend.

XP Earnings and What to expect:

XP last released its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm earned $569.73 million during the quarter. XP has generated $0.72 earnings per share over the last year ($0.92 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.1. Earnings for XP are expected to grow by 26.13% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.40 per share. XP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of XP is 37.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of XP is 37.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.71. XP has a P/B Ratio of 9.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

XP (XP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $36.31 And 5 day price change is -$7.63 (-18.28%) with average volume for 5 day average is 7,497,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $41.11 and 20 day price change is -$12.06 (-26.13%) and average 20 day moving volume is 5,119,070. 50 day moving average is $45.06 and 50 day price change is -$11.48 ( -25.19%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,802,568. 200 day moving average is $42.67 and 200 day price change is -$5.91 (-14.77%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,659,150.

Other owners latest trading in XP :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. were 1,558,690 which equates to market value of $62.61M and appx 23.90% owners of XP

On 10/13/2021 shares held by Deltec Asset Management LLC were 7,000 which equates to market value of $0.28M and appx 0.00% owners of XP

On 10/6/2021 shares held by IFP Advisors Inc were 2,388 which equates to market value of $96K and appx 0.00% owners of XP

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 31.05% for XP

