YETI (YETI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars to Buy

YETI stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. YETI Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research – 3 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new rating of Buy. The analysts previously had rating of Hold.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $89.77. 157435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975918. Shares of YETI were trading at $89.77 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $85.11.YETI has a 12 month low of $88.89 and a 12 month high of $105.62. While on yearly highs and lows, YETI's today has traded high as $90.20 and has touched $88.89 on the downward trend.

YETI Earnings and What to expect:

YETI last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The business earned $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. YETI has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year ($2.27 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4. Earnings for YETI are expected to grow by 20.09% in the coming year, from $2.34 to $2.81 per share. YETI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of YETI is 39.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 15.16. The P/E ratio of YETI is 39.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 21.91. YETI has a PEG Ratio of 2.46. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. YETI has a P/B Ratio of 27.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

YETI (YETI) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $86.56 And 5 day price change is $4.67 (5.51%) with average volume for 5 day average is 795,796. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $89.32 and 20 day price change is -$9.58 (-9.67%) and average 20 day moving volume is 932,504. 50 day moving average is $95.69 and 50 day price change is -$15.16 ( -14.49%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 832,442. 200 day moving average is $85.11 and 200 day price change is $21.26 (31.18%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,257,514.

Other owners latest trading in YETI :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 440 which equates to market value of $37K and appx 0.00% owners of YETI

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 71,233 which equates to market value of $6.10M and appx 0.10% owners of YETI

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Schwab Charitable Fund were 2,485 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of YETI

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 94.29% for YETI

