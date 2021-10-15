Earnings results for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips last released its earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $4.45 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($1.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. Earnings for Koninklijke Philips are expected to decrease by -3.91% in the coming year, from $2.56 to $2.46 per share. Koninklijke Philips has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

According to the issued ratings of 12 analysts in the last year, the consensus rating for Koninklijke Philips stock is Buy based on the current 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for PHGthe .

Koninklijke Philips pays a meaningful dividend of 2.01%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Koninklijke Philips has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 38.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Koninklijke Philips will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.77% next year. This indicates that Koninklijke Philips will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Koninklijke Philips insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.22% of the stock of Koninklijke Philips is held by institutions.

The P/E ratio of Koninklijke Philips is 33.31, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 32.14. Koninklijke Philips has a PEG Ratio of 1.65. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Koninklijke Philips has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

