Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets – 2 stars to $338.00

Air Products and Chemicals stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Air Products and Chemicals stock Target Raised by BMO Capital Markets – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $338.00. The analysts previously had $312.00 target price. BMO Capital Markets – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals traded up $4.73 on friday, reaching $292.70. 1637266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1022002. On friday, Shares of Air Products and Chemicals closed at $292.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.98 and its 200 day moving average is $280.06.Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. While on yearly highs and lows, Air Products and Chemicals today has traded high as $294.83 and has touched $288.10 on the downward trend.

Air Products and Chemicals Earnings and What to expect:

Air Products and Chemicals last announced its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has generated $8.38 earnings per share over the last year ($8.89 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.9. Earnings for Air Products and Chemicals are expected to grow by 19.20% in the coming year, from $9.01 to $10.74 per share. Air Products and Chemicals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Air Products and Chemicals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 719-457-0820 with passcode “1560168”.

The P/E ratio of Air Products and Chemicals is 32.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Air Products and Chemicals is 32.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 14.23. Air Products and Chemicals has a PEG Ratio of 2.83. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Air Products and Chemicals has a P/B Ratio of 5.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$280.04 And 5 day price change is $27.27 (10.27%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,366,800. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $264.71 and 20 day price change is $30.87 (11.79%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,084,790. 50 day moving average is $268.98 and 50 day price change is $3.98 ( 1.38%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,050,890. 200 day moving average is $280.06 and 200 day price change is $21.60 (7.97%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,012,661.

Other owners latest trading in Air Products and Chemicals :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 1,031 which equates to market value of $0.26M and appx 0.00% owners of Air Products and Chemicals

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 3,041 which equates to market value of $0.78M and appx 0.10% owners of Air Products and Chemicals

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Youngs Advisory Group Inc. were 66,940 which equates to market value of $17.14M and appx 12.90% owners of Air Products and Chemicals

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 80.23% for Air Products and Chemicals

