Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Target Raised by B. Riley – 2 stars to $52.00

Alcoa stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Alcoa stock Target Raised by B. Riley – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $52.00. The analysts previously had $51.00 target price. B. Riley – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Alcoa traded up $7.40 on friday, reaching $56.00. 33374931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7388783. On friday, Shares of Alcoa closed at $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49.Alcoa has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $56.93. While on yearly highs and lows, Alcoa today has traded high as $56.93 and has touched $51.00 on the downward trend.

Alcoa Earnings and What to expect:

Alcoa last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. The company earned $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Its revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alcoa has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year ($2.28 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.6. Earnings for Alcoa are expected to grow by 0.47% in the coming year, from $6.39 to $6.42 per share. Alcoa has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Alcoa is 24.56, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Alcoa is 24.56, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.23. Alcoa has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$49.61 And 5 day price change is $9.97 (21.66%) with average volume for 5 day average is 12,426,760. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $48.87 and 20 day price change is $7.17 (14.68%) and average 20 day moving volume is 8,411,560. 50 day moving average is $46.29 and 50 day price change is $17.25 ( 44.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 7,923,396. 200 day moving average is $35.49 and 200 day price change is $33.05 (144.01%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 7,311,835.

Other owners latest trading in Alcoa :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 1,233 which equates to market value of $60K and appx 0.00% owners of Alcoa

On 10/15/2021 shares held by NEXT Financial Group Inc were 3,765 which equates to market value of $0.18M and appx 0.00% owners of Alcoa

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 83,656 which equates to market value of $4.10M and appx 0.00% owners of Alcoa

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Alcoa

