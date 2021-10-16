FATHOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom last announced its earnings data on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Fathom has generated ($0.12) earnings per share over the last year (($0.51) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Fathom are expected to remain at ($1.12) per share in the coming year. Fathom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATHOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fathom in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fathom stock.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $693 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy has generated ($43.49) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Chesapeake Energy are expected to decrease by -8.63% in the coming year, from $8.00 to $7.31 per share. Chesapeake Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHESAPEAKE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHK)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chesapeake Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chesapeake Energy stock.

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company earned $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year (($0.95) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($1.00) per share. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ADAP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ADAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRANSMEDICS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The company earned $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group has generated ($1.16) earnings per share over the last year (($1.10) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for TransMedics Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.29) to ($0.57) per share. TransMedics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSMEDICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMDX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransMedics Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TransMedics Group stock.

