Industrial Logistics Properties Trust last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year ($1.43 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Earnings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust are expected to grow by 4.76% in the coming year, from $1.89 to $1.98 per share. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10160338”.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ILPT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FAT Brands last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The company earned $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 million. FAT Brands has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year (($1.37) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for FAT Brands are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.36) to $0.80 per share. FAT Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BioNTech last released its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Its revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. BioNTech has generated $0.07 earnings per share over the last year ($19.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Earnings for BioNTech are expected to decrease by -10.29% in the coming year, from $37.71 to $33.83 per share. BioNTech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 9th, 2021. BioNTech will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 9th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioNTech in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BioNTech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BNTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Extraction Oil & Gas last released its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $223.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Extraction Oil & Gas has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Extraction Oil & Gas are expected to decrease by -28.46% in the coming year, from $13.07 to $9.35 per share. Extraction Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Extraction Oil & Gas stock.

