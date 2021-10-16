HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group last released its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business earned $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.30 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group are expected to grow by 52.63% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.45 per share. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYDROFARM HOLDINGS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYFM)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group

89BIO EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio last released its quarterly earnings results on August 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.20. 89bio has generated ($3.08) earnings per share over the last year (($3.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for 89bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($3.85) to ($4.49) per share. 89bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 89BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ETNB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 89bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 89bio stock.

89bio

BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics has generated ($2.66) earnings per share over the last year (($2.82) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bicycle Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.82) to ($3.01) per share. Bicycle Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCYC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bicycle Therapeutics stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics

SAGE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sage Therapeutics has generated ($9.47) earnings per share over the last year ($12.69 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.5. Earnings for Sage Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.25) to ($6.22) per share. Sage Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAGE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAGE)

19 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sage Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 11 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sage Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAGE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sage Therapeutics