INFOSYS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys last released its quarterly earnings data on October 12th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year ($0.65 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. Earnings for Infosys are expected to grow by 11.59% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $0.77 per share. Infosys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFOSYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INFY)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infosys in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Infosys stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INFY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TSR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 23rd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter. TSR has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year (($0.30) diluted earnings per share). TSR has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

COMMERCIAL METALS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals last released its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial Metals has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year ($2.71 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Earnings for Commercial Metals are expected to decrease by -16.81% in the coming year, from $3.51 to $2.92 per share. Commercial Metals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMERCIAL METALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commercial Metals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Commercial Metals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRUIST FINANCIAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on October 15th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Its revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year ($3.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Earnings for Truist Financial are expected to decrease by -5.43% in the coming year, from $5.16 to $4.88 per share.

IS TRUIST FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TFC)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Truist Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Truist Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

