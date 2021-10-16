HARTE HANKS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Harte Hanks last issued its earnings data on August 12th, 2021. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 million. Harte Hanks has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year ($0.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Earnings for Harte Hanks are expected to decrease by -27.27% in the coming year, from $1.10 to $0.80 per share. Harte Hanks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARTE HANKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HRTH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harte Hanks in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harte Hanks stock.

Harte Hanks

Earning (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca last issued its earnings results on August 26th, 2021. The reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.49. Erasca has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Erasca are expected to remain at ($1.87) per share in the coming year. Erasca has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ERASCA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ERAS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Erasca in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Erasca stock.

Erasca

AVINGER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Avinger last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company earned $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Avinger has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year (($0.26) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Avinger are expected to remain at ($0.23) per share in the coming year. Avinger has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVINGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AVGR)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avinger in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avinger stock.

Avinger

AXCELLA HEALTH EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Axcella Health last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Axcella Health has generated ($1.78) earnings per share over the last year (($1.56) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Axcella Health are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.78) to ($2.13) per share. Axcella Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AXCELLA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AXLA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Axcella Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Axcella Health stock.

Axcella Health