FIRST REPUBLIC BANK EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 13th, 2021. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank has generated $5.81 earnings per share over the last year ($6.95 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Earnings for First Republic Bank are expected to grow by 5.77% in the coming year, from $7.45 to $7.88 per share. First Republic Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST REPUBLIC BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRC)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Republic Bank in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Republic Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

First Republic Bank

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing last released its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company earned $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Its revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has generated $3.39 earnings per share over the last year ($3.76 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Earnings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are expected to grow by 20.65% in the coming year, from $4.02 to $4.85 per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 13th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TSM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TSM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

HEARTLAND EXPRESS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Heartland Express last announced its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Its revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Heartland Express has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year ($0.90 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Earnings for Heartland Express are expected to remain at $0.99 per share in the coming year. Heartland Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEARTLAND EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTLD)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heartland Express in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Heartland Express stock.

Heartland Express

BADGER METER EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter last announced its earnings results on October 15th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company earned $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Badger Meter has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year ($1.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.3. Earnings for Badger Meter are expected to grow by 7.37% in the coming year, from $1.90 to $2.04 per share.

IS BADGER METER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Badger Meter in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Badger Meter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Badger Meter