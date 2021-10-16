HARPOON THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Harpoon Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics has generated ($1.99) earnings per share over the last year (($3.45) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Harpoon Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.95) to ($2.16) per share. Harpoon Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Harpoon Therapeutics stock.

Doximity last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business earned $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. Doximity has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Doximity are expected to grow by 3.57% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.29 per share. Doximity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Doximity in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Doximity stock.

ARVINAS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Arvinas last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. Arvinas has generated ($3.02) earnings per share over the last year (($3.65) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Arvinas are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.53 to ($3.21) per share. Arvinas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arvinas in the last twelve months. There are currently 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arvinas stock.

COMCAST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Comcast last released its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year ($2.68 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Earnings for Comcast are expected to grow by 22.04% in the coming year, from $3.13 to $3.82 per share. Comcast has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. Comcast will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “4073347”.

22 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comcast in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 20 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Comcast stock.

