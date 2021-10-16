GREEN BRICK PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Green Brick Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm earned $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year ($2.79 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Earnings for Green Brick Partners are expected to grow by 11.53% in the coming year, from $3.73 to $4.16 per share. Green Brick Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN BRICK PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRBK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Brick Partners in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Green Brick Partners stock.

DADA NEXUS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Dada Nexus last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 6th, 2021. The reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $1.91. Dada Nexus has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year (($1.52) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Dada Nexus are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.63) to ($0.79) per share. Dada Nexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DADA NEXUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DADA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dada Nexus in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Dada Nexus stock.

ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company earned $177.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year ($2.12 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Earnings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor are expected to grow by 8.73% in the coming year, from $2.75 to $2.99 per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “5562789”.

IS ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AOSL)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock.

FORTINET EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Fortinet last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year ($3.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.7. Earnings for Fortinet are expected to grow by 16.90% in the coming year, from $2.84 to $3.32 per share. Fortinet has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Fortinet will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 4th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “2990496”.

IS FORTINET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTNT)

25 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fortinet in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fortinet stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

