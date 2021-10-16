Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Raised by Evercore ISI – 2 stars to $48.00

Bank of America stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Bank of America stock Target Raised by Evercore ISI – 2 stars on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $48.00. The analysts previously had $43.00 target price. Evercore ISI – 2 stars’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Bank of America traded up $1.30 on friday, reaching $46.37. 64264903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48171336. On friday, Shares of Bank of America closed at $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $46.67. While on yearly highs and lows, Bank of America today has traded high as $46.67 and has touched $45.36 on the downward trend.

Bank of America Earnings and What to expect:

Bank of America last issued its earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company earned $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bank of America has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year ($2.99 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. Earnings for Bank of America are expected to decrease by -6.89% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.11 per share. Bank of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Bank of America are expected to decrease by -6.89% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $3.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Bank of America is 15.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Bank of America is 15.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Bank of America has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Bank of America has a P/B Ratio of 1.61. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$44.38 And 5 day price change is $2.03 (4.58%) with average volume for 5 day average is 52,711,102. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $42.97 and 20 day price change is $5.87 (14.49%) and average 20 day moving volume is 49,134,699. 50 day moving average is $41.84 and 50 day price change is $7.35 ( 18.84%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 47,851,906. 200 day moving average is $38.90 and 200 day price change is $16.39 (54.67%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 49,509,770.

Other owners latest trading in Bank of America :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 83,539 which equates to market value of $3.55M and appx 0.20% owners of Bank of America

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 58,300 which equates to market value of $2.48M and appx 0.40% owners of Bank of America

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Cohen Klingenstein LLC were 288,847 which equates to market value of $12.26M and appx 0.50% owners of Bank of America

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 70.71% for Bank of America

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING