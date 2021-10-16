Business Services sector’s Dolphin Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:DLPN) Buy rating Reiterated by Maxim Group – 4 stars

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)‘s stock had its Buy rating Reiterated by analysts at Maxim Group – 4 stars in a research report issued to clients and investors. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A, market cap of 99.7M and a beta of 1.13. Dolphin Entertainment has a twelve month low $3.04 of and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment traded up $0.22 on friday, reaching $13.05. 175,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389779. Shares of Dolphin Entertainment at close on friday were at $13.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is 8.93.Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $32.50. While on yearly highs and lows, Dolphin Entertainment’s today has traded high as $13.50 and has touched $12.77 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 12.95 And 5 day price change is -1.16 (-8.16%) with average volume for 5 day average is 274,680. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 12.5 and 20 day price change is 0.69 (5.58%) and average 20 day moving volume is 269,025. 50 day moving average is 12.09 and 50 day price change is 2.57 ( 24.52%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,016,902. 200 day moving average is 8.93 and 200 day price change is 9.77 (297.87%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,618,700.

Dolphin Entertainment Earnings and What to expect:

Dolphin Entertainment last issued its earnings results on August 15th, 2021. The reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company earned $8.64 million during the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dolphin Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dolphin Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Other owners latest trading in Dolphin Entertainment :

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 21,117 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Dolphin Entertainment

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 3,155 which equates to market value of $30K and appx 0.00% owners of Dolphin Entertainment

On 8/16/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 3,155 which equates to market value of $30K and appx 0.00% owners of Dolphin Entertainment

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 11.35% for Dolphin Entertainment

