i3 Verticals last issued its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm earned $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year (($0.34) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for i3 Verticals are expected to grow by 23.44% in the coming year, from $0.64 to $0.79 per share. i3 Verticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for i3 Verticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” i3 Verticals stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics last announced its earnings results on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Edgewise Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Edgewise Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.85) to ($1.18) per share. Edgewise Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Edgewise Therapeutics stock.

Bridgeline Digital last released its earnings data on August 15th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. Bridgeline Digital has generated ($0.59) earnings per share over the last year (($0.74) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bridgeline Digital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.90) to ($0.04) per share. Bridgeline Digital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Summit Wireless Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm earned $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies has generated ($2.47) earnings per share over the last year (($1.46) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Summit Wireless Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.92) to ($0.43) per share. Summit Wireless Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Wireless Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Wireless Technologies stock.

