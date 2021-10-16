ENZO BIOCHEM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Enzo Biochem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ENZO BIOCHEM? (NYSE:ENZ)

Wall Street analysts have given Enzo Biochem a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Enzo Biochem wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Vision Marine Technologies last released its earnings results on July 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VMAR)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vision Marine Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vision Marine Technologies stock.

DOMINO'S PIZZA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

Domino’s Pizza last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $998 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Domino’s Pizza has generated $12.01 earnings per share over the last year ($12.40 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. Earnings for Domino’s Pizza are expected to grow by 15.25% in the coming year, from $13.57 to $15.64 per share. Domino’s Pizza has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 24th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOMINO'S PIZZA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DPZ)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Domino’s Pizza in the last twelve months. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Domino’s Pizza stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DPZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last released its quarterly earnings results on October 15th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year ($5.60 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. Earnings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services are expected to grow by 14.50% in the coming year, from $6.69 to $7.66 per share.

IS J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JBHT)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JBHT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

