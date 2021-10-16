Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Target Raised by CIBC to C$62.00

Canadian Natural Resources stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Canadian Natural Resources stock Target Raised by CIBC on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of C$62.00. The analysts previously had C$58.00 target price. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources traded up $0.71 on friday, reaching $42.35. 2377109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3280302. On friday, Shares of Canadian Natural Resources closed at $42.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07.Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $42.65. While on yearly highs and lows, Canadian Natural Resources today has traded high as $42.65 and has touched $42.00 on the downward trend.

Canadian Natural Resources Earnings and What to expect:

Canadian Natural Resources last issued its earnings results on August 5th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources has generated ($0.43) earnings per share over the last year ($2.72 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.6. Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to decrease by -20.69% in the coming year, from $4.64 to $3.68 per share. Canadian Natural Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021.

Earnings for Canadian Natural Resources are expected to decrease by -20.69% in the coming year, from $4.64 to $3.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Canadian Natural Resources is 15.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 17.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a P/B Ratio of 2.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$40.89 And 5 day price change is $2.59 (6.51%) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,579,040. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $37.45 and 20 day price change is $9.01 (27.02%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,187,085. 50 day moving average is $34.89 and 50 day price change is $9.79 ( 30.07%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,063,642. 200 day moving average is $32.07 and 200 day price change is $18.02 (74.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,234,812.

Other owners latest trading in Canadian Natural Resources :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Pacer Advisors Inc. were 9,600 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Canadian Natural Resources

On 10/15/2021 shares held by QV Investors Inc. were 1,485,820 which equates to market value of $54.32M and appx 4.10% owners of Canadian Natural Resources

On 10/14/2021 shares held by JCIC Asset Management Inc. were 218,062 which equates to market value of $7.96M and appx 2.60% owners of Canadian Natural Resources

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 67.34% for Canadian Natural Resources

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING