Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Raised by Morgan Stanley to $24.00

Cinemark stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Cinemark stock Target Raised by Morgan Stanley on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $24.00. The analysts previously had $20.00 target price. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Cinemark traded down -$0.06 on friday, reaching $20.18. 4444365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3327055. On friday, Shares of Cinemark closed at $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.Cinemark has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $27.85. While on yearly highs and lows, Cinemark today has traded high as $21.34 and has touched $20.16 on the downward trend.

Cinemark Earnings and What to expect:

Cinemark last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.06. The company earned $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. Its revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cinemark has generated ($5.25) earnings per share over the last year (($6.22) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Cinemark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.70) to $0.84 per share. Cinemark has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Cinemark are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.70) to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Cinemark is -3.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Cinemark is -3.24, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Cinemark has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$19.83 And 5 day price change is -$0.98 (-4.63%) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,863,900. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $19.67 and 20 day price change is $2.23 (12.42%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,462,300. 50 day moving average is $17.69 and 50 day price change is $4.84 ( 31.55%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 4,254,942. 200 day moving average is $20.08 and 200 day price change is $2.40 (13.50%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,111,476.

Other owners latest trading in Cinemark :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System were 51,300 which equates to market value of $0.99M and appx 0.00% owners of Cinemark

On 10/7/2021 shares held by State of Alaska Department of Revenue were 77,664 which equates to market value of $1.49M and appx 0.00% owners of Cinemark

On 10/6/2021 shares held by First Dallas Securities Inc. were 21,400 which equates to market value of $0.41M and appx 0.30% owners of Cinemark

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.85% for Cinemark

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING