GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. The business earned $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. Golden Entertainment has generated ($3.71) earnings per share over the last year ($2.70 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Earnings for Golden Entertainment are expected to decrease by -34.06% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $2.11 per share. Golden Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Golden Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “1722269”.

IS GOLDEN ENTERTAINMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GDEN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golden Entertainment in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Golden Entertainment stock.

Golden Entertainment

CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The firm earned $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year ($0.93 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Earnings for Consumer Portfolio Services are expected to decrease by -40.45% in the coming year, from $0.89 to $0.53 per share. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES? (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Wall Street analysts have given Consumer Portfolio Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Consumer Portfolio Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences last announced its earnings data on August 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Akoya Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for Akoya Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.59) to ($0.90) per share. Akoya Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKOYA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKYA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akoya Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akoya Biosciences stock.

Akoya Biosciences

BOOKING EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking last issued its earnings data on August 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has generated $4.71 earnings per share over the last year ($10.05 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.6. Earnings for Booking are expected to grow by 125.71% in the coming year, from $42.24 to $95.34 per share. Booking has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 3rd, 2021. Booking will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 3rd at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can .

IS BOOKING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BKNG)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Booking in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Booking stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BKNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Booking