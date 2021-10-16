Coverage Initiated by Cowen Inc for Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Stock analysts at Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a N/A rating on the Basic Materials stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 1.22. Amyris has a twelve month low $1.88 of and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Shares of Amyris traded down -$0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.22. 2135159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3119731. Shares of Amyris were trading at $13.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $$13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.Amyris has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $23.42. While on yearly highs and lows, Amyris's today has traded high as $13.73 and has touched $13.21 on the downward trend.

Amyris Earnings and What to expect:

Amyris last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Amyris has generated ($1.88) earnings per share over the last year (($2.09) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Amyris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($0.26) per share. Amyris has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Amyris are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.19) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Amyris is -6.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $12.72 And 5 day price change is $1.25 (0.1044) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,599,980. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $13.09 and 20 day price change is -$0.52 (-3.78%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,087,030. 50 day moving average is $13.64 and 50 day price change is -$1.24 ( -8.58%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,173,490. 200 day moving average is $14.43 and 200 day price change is $6.65 (101.22%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,925,514.

Other owners latest trading in Amyris :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sheets Smith Wealth Management were 13,485 which equates to market value of $0.19M and appx 0.00% owners of Amyris

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Private Advisor Group LLC were 11,700 which equates to market value of $0.16M and appx 0.00% owners of Amyris

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Golden Green Inc. were 10,469 which equates to market value of $0.14M and appx 0.10% owners of Amyris

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 44.16% for Amyris

