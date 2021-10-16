Coverage Initiated by Cowen Inc for Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR)

Stock analysts at Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Business Services stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Burning Rock Biotech has a twelve month low $13.90 of and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech traded down -$0.84 on Friday, reaching $14.36. 508702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230081. Shares of Burning Rock Biotech were trading at $14.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $$19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.Burning Rock Biotech has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $39.75. While on yearly highs and lows, Burning Rock Biotech’s today has traded high as $15.98 and has touched $13.90 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Burning Rock Biotech Earnings and What to expect:

Burning Rock Biotech last announced its earnings data on August 30th, 2021. The reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $1.82. Burning Rock Biotech has generated ($1.05) earnings per share over the last year (($0.96) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Burning Rock Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.68) per share. Burning Rock Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, November 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Burning Rock Biotech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Burning Rock Biotech is -14.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Burning Rock Biotech is -14.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Burning Rock Biotech has a P/B Ratio of 4.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $15.67 And 5 day price change is -$1.87 (-11.52%) with average volume for 5 day average is 305,240. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $17.33 and 20 day price change is -$6.05 (-29.64%) and average 20 day moving volume is 228,305. 50 day moving average is $19.12 and 50 day price change is -$9.52 ( -39.87%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 239,060. 200 day moving average is $26.71 and 200 day price change is -$8.94 (-38.37%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 334,378.

Other owners latest trading in Burning Rock Biotech :

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 93,056 which equates to market value of $2.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Burning Rock Biotech

On 8/23/2021 shares held by Morgan Stanley were 156,987 which equates to market value of $4.63M and appx 0.00% owners of Burning Rock Biotech

On 8/17/2021 shares held by Invesco Ltd. were 25,318 which equates to market value of $0.75M and appx 0.00% owners of Burning Rock Biotech

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 25.72% for Burning Rock Biotech

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING