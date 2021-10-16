Coverage Initiated by Cowen Inc for Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Stock analysts at Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Outperform rating on the Medical stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 1.29. Natera has a twelve month low $65.61 of and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Shares of Natera traded down -$2.60 on Friday, reaching $110.77. 509104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563390. The firm's 50 day moving average is $114.18 and its 200 day moving average is $108.97.

Natera Earnings and What to expect:

Natera last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.27. The business earned $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Natera has generated ($2.84) earnings per share over the last year (($3.67) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Natera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.63) to ($4.20) per share. Natera has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Natera are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.63) to ($4.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Natera is -30.18, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Natera has a P/B Ratio of 19.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $111.12 And 5 day price change is -$3.30 (-2.89%) with average volume for 5 day average is 488,200. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $114.12 and 20 day price change is -$15.59 (-12.34%) and average 20 day moving volume is 564,700. 50 day moving average is $114.18 and 50 day price change is -$8.87 ( -7.41%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 593,174. 200 day moving average is $108.97 and 200 day price change is $11.92 (12.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 908,395.

Other owners latest trading in Natera :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Fifth Third Bancorp were 4,972 which equates to market value of $0.55M and appx 0.00% owners of Natera

On 10/14/2021 shares held by DAVENPORT & Co LLC were 2,926 which equates to market value of $0.33M and appx 0.00% owners of Natera

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 3,145 which equates to market value of $0.35M and appx 0.00% owners of Natera

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 93.97% for Natera

