Coverage Initiated by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low $46.55 of and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Shares of Morgan Stanley traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $102.14. 11678095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8671637. Shares of Morgan Stanley were trading at $102.14 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day moving average is 87.88.Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Morgan Stanley's today has traded high as $103.22 and has touched $101.85 on the downward trend.

Morgan Stanley Earnings and What to expect:

Morgan Stanley last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley has generated $6.58 earnings per share over the last year ($7.51 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.6. Earnings for Morgan Stanley are expected to decrease by -4.16% in the coming year, from $7.46 to $7.15 per share. Morgan Stanley has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Morgan Stanley is 13.60, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Morgan Stanley has a PEG Ratio of 2.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Morgan Stanley has a P/B Ratio of 1.97. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 99.36 And 5 day price change is 2.1 (0.021) with average volume for 5 day average is 10,310,320. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 99.92 and 20 day price change is 0.39 (0.0038) and average 20 day moving volume is 9,484,885. 50 day moving average is 101.82 and 50 day price change is 4.31 ( 0.0441) and with average volume for 50 days is : 8,159,446. 200 day moving average is 87.88 and 200 day price change is 34.3 (0.5056) and with average volume for 200 days is : 10,033,929.

Other owners latest trading in Morgan Stanley :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 23,075 which equates to market value of $2.25M and appx 0.20% owners of Morgan Stanley

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 11,646 which equates to market value of $1.13M and appx 0.20% owners of Morgan Stanley

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC were 2,150 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Morgan Stanley

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 84.72% for Morgan Stanley

