Coverage Initiated by Morgan Stanley for Chubb (NYSE:CB)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Equal Weight rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a twelve month low $116.50 of and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Shares of Chubb traded down -$2.65 on Friday, reaching $181.31. 1599984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1577128. Shares of Chubb were trading at $181.31 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is 168.08.Chubb has a 12 month low of $181.20 and a 12 month high of $187.90. While on yearly highs and lows, Chubb's today has traded high as $186.11 and has touched $181.20 on the downward trend.

Chubb Earnings and What to expect:

Chubb last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm earned $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.35 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Chubb has generated $7.31 earnings per share over the last year ($18.10 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 9.34% in the coming year, from $12.42 to $13.58 per share. Chubb has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021. Chubb will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 27th at 8:30 AM Eastern.

Earnings for Chubb are expected to grow by 9.34% in the coming year, from $12.42 to $13.58 per share. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 10.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Chubb is 10.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. Chubb has a PEG Ratio of 1.45. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Chubb has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 182.38 And 5 day price change is -1.47 (-0.80%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,318,300. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 178.13 and 20 day price change is 0.76 (0.0042) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,424,210. 50 day moving average is 180.84 and 50 day price change is 8.79 ( 0.051) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,670,722. 200 day moving average is 168.08 and 200 day price change is 29.38 (0.1934) and with average volume for 200 days is : 1,869,631.

Other owners latest trading in Chubb :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 735 which equates to market value of $0.13M and appx 0.00% owners of Chubb

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Cohen Klingenstein LLC were 10,753 which equates to market value of $1.87M and appx 0.10% owners of Chubb

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Bartlett & Co. LLC were 200,445 which equates to market value of $34.77M and appx 0.70% owners of Chubb

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 86.68% for Chubb

