Coverage Initiated by Morgan Stanley for The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Equal Weight rating on the Finance stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low $36.62 of and a twelve month high of $73.98.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group traded down -$0.29 on Friday, reaching $72.12. 1498526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2195004. Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group were trading at $72.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is 62.48.The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $73.98. While on yearly highs and lows, The Hartford Financial Services Group's today has traded high as $73.10 and has touched $71.70 on the downward trend.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Earnings and What to expect:

The Hartford Financial Services Group last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business earned $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group has generated $5.78 earnings per share over the last year ($5.91 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 17.21% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $6.88 per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 28th, 2021. The Hartford Financial Services Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, October 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for The Hartford Financial Services Group are expected to grow by 17.21% in the coming year, from $5.87 to $6.88 per share. The P/E ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 12.20, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of The Hartford Financial Services Group is 12.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 14.64. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 72.14 And 5 day price change is -0.89 (-1.22%) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,524,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 70.95 and 20 day price change is 2.56 (0.0368) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,889,850. 50 day moving average is 69.15 and 50 day price change is 6.71 ( 0.1026) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,980,090. 200 day moving average is 62.48 and 200 day price change is 24.18 (0.5044) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,454,353.

Other owners latest trading in The Hartford Financial Services Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 5,187 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.00% owners of The Hartford Financial Services Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Cohen Klingenstein LLC were 206,500 which equates to market value of $14.51M and appx 0.60% owners of The Hartford Financial Services Group

On 10/15/2021 shares held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. were 20,768 which equates to market value of $1.46M and appx 0.10% owners of The Hartford Financial Services Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 91.07% for The Hartford Financial Services Group

