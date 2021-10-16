Coverage Initiated by Truist for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a twelve month low $198.85 of and a twelve month high of $466.92.

Shares of Generac traded up $18.19 on Friday, reaching $451.94. 896726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605203. Shares of Generac were trading at $451.94 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $425.41 and its 200 day moving average is 356.65.Generac has a 12 month low of $439.00 and a 12 month high of $466.92. While on yearly highs and lows, Generac's today has traded high as $457.99 and has touched $439.00 on the downward trend.

Generac Earnings and What to expect:

Generac last issued its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The company earned $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $872.36 million. Generac has generated $6.47 earnings per share over the last year ($8.13 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.6. Earnings for Generac are expected to grow by 18.29% in the coming year, from $10.06 to $11.90 per share. Generac has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company's estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year's report dates.

The P/E ratio of Generac is 55.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 12.00. The P/E ratio of Generac is 55.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 29.32. Generac has a PEG Ratio of 6.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Generac has a P/B Ratio of 20.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 427.12 And 5 day price change is 45.16 (0.111) with average volume for 5 day average is 577,460. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 422.34 and 20 day price change is 16.58 (0.0381) and average 20 day moving volume is 624,275. 50 day moving average is 425.41 and 50 day price change is 48.22 ( 0.1194) and with average volume for 50 days is : 615,030. 200 day moving average is 356.65 and 200 day price change is 222.75 (0.9719) and with average volume for 200 days is : 793,540.

Other owners latest trading in Generac :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by AdvisorNet Financial Inc were 90 which equates to market value of $37K and appx 0.00% owners of Generac

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Intersect Capital LLC were 835 which equates to market value of $0.34M and appx 0.10% owners of Generac

On 10/15/2021 shares held by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. were 1,816 which equates to market value of $0.74M and appx 0.00% owners of Generac

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 88.45% for Generac

