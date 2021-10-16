Coverage Initiated by Truist for Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low $20.94 of and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group traded down -$0.93 on Friday, reaching $28.23. 3139202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1262850. Shares of Shoals Technologies Group were trading at $28.23 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average is N/A.Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $44.04. While on yearly highs and lows, Shoals Technologies Group's today has traded high as $29.91 and has touched $28.19 on the downward trend.

Shoals Technologies Group Earnings and What to expect:

Shoals Technologies Group last posted its earnings data on August 10th, 2021. The reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business earned $59.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. Shoals Technologies Group has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.1. Earnings for Shoals Technologies Group are expected to grow by 84.62% in the coming year, from $0.26 to $0.48 per share. Shoals Technologies Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 28.9 And 5 day price change is 0.75 (0.0273) with average volume for 5 day average is 1,418,860. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 29.01 and 20 day price change is -4.65 (-14.14%) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,313,760. 50 day moving average is 30.75 and 50 day price change is -3.07 ( -9.81%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,219,548. 200 day moving average is N/A and 200 day price change is N/A (N/A) and with average volume for 200 days is : N/A.

Other owners latest trading in Shoals Technologies Group :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 79,285 which equates to market value of $2.21M and appx 0.10% owners of Shoals Technologies Group

On 10/8/2021 shares held by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC were 304,430 which equates to market value of $8.49M and appx 0.30% owners of Shoals Technologies Group

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 30,753 which equates to market value of $1.09M and appx 0.00% owners of Shoals Technologies Group

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 63.87% for Shoals Technologies Group

