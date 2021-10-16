Coverage Initiated by Truist for Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Buy rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of #N/A. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low $23.65 of and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International traded down -$0.30 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 3742250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1704200. Shares of Sunnova Energy International were trading at $38.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is 37.47.Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $57.70. While on yearly highs and lows, Sunnova Energy International’s today has traded high as $39.74 and has touched $37.76 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Sunnova Energy International Earnings and What to expect:

Sunnova Energy International last posted its earnings results on July 28th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. Sunnova Energy International has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year (($2.57) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.83) per share. Sunnova Energy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Sunnova Energy International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “2122135”.

Earnings for Sunnova Energy International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.83) per share. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -14.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunnova Energy International is -14.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunnova Energy International has a P/B Ratio of 3.12. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 38.04 And 5 day price change is 4.25 (0.1256) with average volume for 5 day average is 2,327,060. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 34.3 and 20 day price change is 2.78 (0.0787) and average 20 day moving volume is 1,754,275. 50 day moving average is 34.87 and 50 day price change is 1.09 ( 0.0295) and with average volume for 50 days is : 1,642,244. 200 day moving average is 37.47 and 200 day price change is -6.16 (-13.92%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 2,215,352.

Other owners latest trading in Sunnova Energy International :

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC were 3,418 which equates to market value of $0.11M and appx 0.00% owners of Sunnova Energy International

On 10/7/2021 shares held by Berman Capital Advisors LLC were 2,410 which equates to market value of $79K and appx 0.00% owners of Sunnova Energy International

On 9/17/2021 shares held by Virtu Financial LLC were 5,720 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Sunnova Energy International

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Sunnova Energy International

See More Analyst Rating at: RATING