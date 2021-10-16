Coverage Initiated by Truist Securities – 0 stars for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities – 0 stars initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Computer and Technology stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 1.48. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low $12.78 of and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 3904078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3237232. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is 20.95.Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems Earnings and What to expect:

Ballard Power Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems has generated ($0.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.23) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Ballard Power Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.19) per share. Ballard Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Ballard Power Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.25) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Ballard Power Systems is -68.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ballard Power Systems has a P/B Ratio of 4.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 15.26 And 5 day price change is 2.1 (0.1536) with average volume for 5 day average is 4,966,420. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 14.53 and 20 day price change is -0.07 (-0.44%) and average 20 day moving volume is 3,389,250. 50 day moving average is 15.32 and 50 day price change is 0.54 ( 0.0355) and with average volume for 50 days is : 3,316,588. 200 day moving average is 20.95 and 200 day price change is -7.79 (-33.06%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 4,909,389.

Other owners latest trading in Ballard Power Systems :

On 9/1/2021 shares held by Elephas Investment Management Ltd were 47,100 which equates to market value of $0.85M and appx 0.20% owners of Ballard Power Systems

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace LLP were 3,190,163 which equates to market value of $57.81M and appx 0.30% owners of Ballard Power Systems

On 8/25/2021 shares held by Marshall Wace North America L.P. were 11,493 which equates to market value of $0.21M and appx 0.00% owners of Ballard Power Systems

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 24.03% for Ballard Power Systems

