Coverage Initiated by Truist Securities – 0 stars for Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Stock analysts at Truist Securities – 0 stars initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a Hold rating on the Oils/Energy stock. A price-to-earnings ratio of #N/A and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low $12.37 of and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Shares of Bloom Energy traded down -$0.70 on Friday, reaching $21.13. 5043002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2558632. Shares of Bloom Energy were trading at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is 25.58.Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $44.95. While on yearly highs and lows, Bloom Energy’s today has traded high as $22.40 and has touched $21.06 on the downward trend. See More Analyst Rating at: RATING

Bloom Energy Earnings and What to expect:

Bloom Energy last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has generated ($1.20) earnings per share over the last year (($0.71) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.23) per share. Bloom Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Earnings for Bloom Energy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.73) to ($0.23) per share. The P/E ratio of Bloom Energy is -29.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bloom Energy has a P/B Ratio of 24.86. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is 21.14 And 5 day price change is 1.98 (0.1034) with average volume for 5 day average is 3,998,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is 19.38 and 20 day price change is 1.56 (0.0797) and average 20 day moving volume is 2,966,455. 50 day moving average is 20.32 and 50 day price change is -0.21 ( -0.98%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 2,358,560. 200 day moving average is 25.58 and 200 day price change is -7.28 (-25.62%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 3,294,846.

Other owners latest trading in Bloom Energy :

On 10/15/2021 shares held by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd were 144,809 which equates to market value of $2.71M and appx 0.10% owners of Bloom Energy

On 10/13/2021 shares held by FLC Capital Advisors were 19,376 which equates to market value of $0.36M and appx 0.10% owners of Bloom Energy

On 10/12/2021 shares held by Level Four Advisory Services LLC were 10,800 which equates to market value of $0.20M and appx 0.00% owners of Bloom Energy

In total Institutional ownership equates to Institutional Ownership Percentage: 58.14% for Bloom Energy

