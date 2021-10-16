Delek US (NYSE:DK) Target Raised by Barclays PLC to $19.00

Delek US stock has undergone multiple analysts rating changes in the recent past. Delek US stock Target Raised by Barclays PLC on 10/15/2021. In a note to investors, the firm issued a new target price of $19.00. The analysts previously had $18.00 target price. Barclays PLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of -14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Delek US traded down -$0.13 on friday, reaching $21.41. 958490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938778. On friday, Shares of Delek US closed at $21.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37.Delek US has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $27.38. While on yearly highs and lows, Delek US today has traded high as $22.17 and has touched $21.21 on the downward trend.

Delek US Earnings and What to expect:

Delek US last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US has generated ($6.95) earnings per share over the last year (($7.62) diluted earnings per share). Earnings for Delek US are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.75) to ($0.04) per share. Delek US has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 4th, 2021. Delek US will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 5th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can .

Earnings for Delek US are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.75) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Delek US is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Delek US is -2.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Delek US has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) Moving Average Technical Analysis

5 day Moving Average is $$20.43 And 5 day price change is $1.95 (10.02%) with average volume for 5 day average is 975,440. While technical analysis for average 20 days shows significant difference, 20 day moving average is $18.41 and 20 day price change is $4.75 (28.51%) and average 20 day moving volume is 959,780. 50 day moving average is $17.14 and 50 day price change is $4.14 ( 23.97%) and with average volume for 50 days is : 919,662. 200 day moving average is $20.37 and 200 day price change is $5.19 (32.00%) and with average volume for 200 days is : 904,343.

Other owners latest trading in Delek US :

On 10/14/2021 shares held by Foundry Partners LLC were 12,340 which equates to market value of $0.22M and appx 0.00% owners of Delek US

On 9/3/2021 shares held by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC were 885,264 which equates to market value of $19.14M and appx 0.00% owners of Delek US

On 8/24/2021 shares held by Snow Capital Management LP were 204,702 which equates to market value of $4.43M and appx 0.60% owners of Delek US

In total Institutional ownership equates to There is no enough data Institutional Ownership Percentage for Delek US

