indie Semiconductor last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. The business earned $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. indie Semiconductor has generated ($0.15) earnings per share over the last year. Earnings for indie Semiconductor are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($0.37) per share. indie Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 10th, 2021. indie Semiconductor will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 10th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can or dial in at 412-317-6671 with passcode “13723734”.

IS INDIE SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INDI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for indie Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” indie Semiconductor stock.

indie Semiconductor

First Guaranty Bancshares last released its quarterly earnings data on August 8th, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. First Guaranty Bancshares has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year ($2.32 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Earnings for First Guaranty Bancshares are expected to grow by 4.04% in the coming year, from $2.23 to $2.32 per share. First Guaranty Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST GUARANTY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FGBI)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First Guaranty Bancshares stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares

Central Garden & Pet last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2021. The reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year ($3.04 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. Earnings for Central Garden & Pet are expected to grow by 11.40% in the coming year, from $2.72 to $3.03 per share. Central Garden & Pet has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CENTRAL GARDEN & PET A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CENTA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Central Garden & Pet in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Central Garden & Pet stock.

Central Garden & Pet

Warner Music Group last released its quarterly earnings data on August 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Warner Music Group has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year ($0.52 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.6. Earnings for Warner Music Group are expected to grow by 45.95% in the coming year, from $0.74 to $1.08 per share. Warner Music Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WARNER MUSIC GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WMG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Warner Music Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Warner Music Group stock.

Warner Music Group