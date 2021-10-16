AZZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AZZ has generated $2.11 earnings per share over the last year ($2.20 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Earnings for AZZ are expected to grow by 2.63% in the coming year, from $3.04 to $3.12 per share. AZZ has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 10th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AZZ A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZZ)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AZZ in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AZZ stock.

AZZ or .

PAYA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2021. The reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business earned $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million. Paya has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.7. Earnings for Paya are expected to grow by 21.95% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.50 per share.

IS PAYA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAYA)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paya in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Paya stock.

Paya or .

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company last issued its earnings data on October 14th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Its revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Wells Fargo & Company has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year ($3.49 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Earnings for Wells Fargo & Company are expected to decrease by -16.70% in the coming year, from $4.37 to $3.64 per share. Wells Fargo & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 21st, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WELLS FARGO & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WFC)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wells Fargo & Company in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Wells Fargo & Company stock.

Wells Fargo & Company or .

P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER

EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACUTALS BY QUARTER CHART DESCRIPTION (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 14th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $161.26 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year ($4.11 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. P.A.M. Transportation Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES? (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Wall Street analysts have given P.A.M. Transportation Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but P.A.M. Transportation Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.